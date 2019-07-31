One arrest made in connection to double homicide in Camden, man charged with Hindering Apprehension

CAMDEN, Ar. — One man has been arrested in connection to the double homicide of Alyssa Cannon and Braydon Ponder.

According to the Camden Police Department, investigators received an anonymous tip that led them to one Montez Charles-Xavier Woods.

Over the course of two days and several investigators, police learned that Woods had met with the suspected murderer, Jory Worthen, outside of Chidester on June 27, 2019, two days after the murders.

Police have found evidence that Woods knew of the murders and knew where Worthen was.

Woods was arrested on July 24 and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. His bond has been set at $100,000.