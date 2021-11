MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 22, 2021, Mayor Friday Ellis welcomed the Head of Sales for the Omni Group to the City of Monroe. The Omni Group donated approximately $10,000 during Hurricane Ida for COVID-19 relief supplies to Monroe.

Mayor Ellis expressed that he is “grateful to the Omni Group for their generosity in our state’s time in need.” Mayor Ellis was also presented Sne with a token of the city’s appreciation.