Olympic Zone: Reporter live shot compilation

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the Olympics draw to a close, we look back on a compilation of our live reports with reporters Andrew Marden, Candy Rodriguez and Justin Surrency.
KTVE is your exclusive home for the 2020 Olympic Games.
by: Brandon RingoPosted: / Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the Olympics draw to a close, we look back on a compilation of our live reports with reporters Andrew Marden, Candy Rodriguez and Justin Surrency.
KTVE is your exclusive home for the 2020 Olympic Games.