A man takes pictures of a large-scale reproduction of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games gold medal as part of the Olympic Agora event at Mitsui Tower in Tokyo on July 14, 2021. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

(KTVE/KARD)– Below is a chart to keep up with medal count in the Olympic games. You may view the medal count by country or by sport.

Currently, the United States has 7 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 4 bronze medals; coming to a total of 14 medals so far.