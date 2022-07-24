WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tokyo gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own world record

Capture’s her gold medal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles Friday at the world Track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The 22 year old McLaughlin ran 50 point 68 seconds, shaving point 73 off her own world

Record. It’s her fourth world record in the event in 13 months.

She was also 1 point 59 seconds ahead of second place finisher Femke Bol of the Netherlands.

American Dalilah Muhammad was third. Her time of 53 point 13 would have won the world

Title seven years ago.

Sprinter Noah Lyles leads a 1-2-3 U.S. sweep in the Men’s 200m at the World Track and Field Championships Thursday night



Kung Fu Kenny Bednarek won the silver and Erriyon Knighton CAPTURED the bronze. Lyles’ time of 19.31 broke Michael Johnson’s American record of 19.32.

Which was set back in the 1996 Olympics game in Atlanta Georgia.