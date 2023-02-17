CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 17, 2023, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Louisiana Highway 124. As a result of the crash, 39-year-old Stephanie Book of Olla was killed.

Through investigation, it was discovered that Book was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima, traveling east on Louisiana Highway 126. Book failed to stop at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 126 and Louisiana Highway 124 for reasons still under investigation. The Nissan traveled off the roadway, vaulted, and overturned.

Book was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples have been taken and submitted for analysis.