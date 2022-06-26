WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — “Welcome to Olemaha”, The Ole Miss Rebels fans are celebrating the ole miss baseball team after winning the NCAA 2022 College World Series Sunday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ole Miss defeated the Oklahoma sooners four to two in Sunday’s finale making it their first national championship in program history.

The rebels were down two to one in the seventh inning, ole miss fired back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to an RBI single from short-stop Jacob Gonzalez and two wild pitches from Oklahoma’s All-American closer Trevin Michael.

The rebels were the last team selected with an at-large bid to compete in the NCAA tournament. After starting 7 and 14 in S.E.C play, the rebels end their season winning 18 of their final 22 games, including sweeps in the Coral Gables regional and Hattiesburg super regional and a 5 to 1 record at the college world series.