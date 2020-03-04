Officials: Louisiana man threatened student saying he’d go to their school with a gun

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office say 20-year-old Christopher Thomas was arrested after threatening to take a gun to a high school.
According to the School Resource Officer at LaGrange High School, the threat came in around noon on Tuesday.
Investigators say Thomas had threatened a student that attends LaGrange by stating he was going to the school for them with a gun.
Thomas was located later the same day and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with terrorizing; and simple assault. His bond is still pending.
