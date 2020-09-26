Officials hold annual Child Safety Seat Check

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Today is the last day of National Child Safety week, and parents all around Louisiana made sure their car seats would keep their child safe. Officials say that 9 out of 10 car seats are actually put in wrong or used incorrectly, putting the child in danger. Monroe Fire and State Police worked alongside the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to inspect car seats and even teach parents the proper way to install them. Officials say keeping kids safe is their main focus.



“When you generally put them [kids] in, they are going to move, they aren’t going to be positioned right. If there was a crash or anything that is potentially a life lost and we want to prevent that by having them in the right seat,” said Shabrodrick Jones, Monroe Fire.



New car seats were given out to parents as well. Those seats were donated from sonic.