Officials asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile runaway

KTVE/KARD (03/30/21) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a runaway juvenile.

15-year-old Callie Mae Braxton is described as a white female, 5’ 2” and weighing 135 lbs.

Callie Mae Braxton

She has brown hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo of T$M$N4M on her neck. She was last seen at her West Monroe residence on March 29, 2021 and was wearing black and white Nike sweats.

Callie is believed to be in the West Monroe or Swartz area.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Callie Mae Braxton is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.