Official Letter: Assembly Kidz Care is shutting down

WEST MONROE, La. – (11/10/19) According to a letter sent out from Assembly Kidz Care, the daycare was shut down on November 9, 2019.

According to the letter, the business was closed for several reasons including the alleged actions of their former employees and the suspension of state funding for childcare assistance.

The childcare center states the appeal to reinstate their business license was denied and as such, they were forced to shut down.

The official letter from the daycare can be viewed below:

