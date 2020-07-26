BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Officers are honoring the first Black chief deputy of a north Mississippi county after he died from COVID-19. James Rudd died Monday at age 86 after he contracted the respiratory illness. Rudd, who had retired earlier from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, was honored with a procession by police agencies in Batesville on Thursday. He was buried Friday. WREG-TV reports Rudd was first African American chief deputy of the Panola County department. Rudd’s daughter, Maryetta Rudd, credits her father for helping other African Americans to have a career in law enforcement. Maryetta Rudd herself is now a district director for the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
- For the second straight year, a golfer from Ole Miss wins the Cottonstates Invitational at Bayou DeSiard
- Officers honor pioneering Black deputy after COVID-19 death
- 1 Mississippi deputy dies, 1 injured, after hit by vehicle
- Local church holds first service since closing for a second time due to COVID-19 cases
- Arkansas-Monticello’s Hud Jackson on football season, ‘ … Would love to be able to play in the Fall. But, Spring is becoming more of an option … ‘
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.