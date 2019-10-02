Office of Behavioral Health hosts Listening Tour 2.0

WEST MONROE, La. (10/02/19)– The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health held the Listening Tour 2.0 today in Monroe at the St. Francis Conference Center.

The purpose was to have community representatives and providers gather to discuss experiences, ideas and concerns about behavioral health services. The meetings are a part of a larger series of meetings that are being held throughout the state.

“We need more providers in some areas, but we have a lot of good services,” Medical Director, James Hussey, said. “I like for people to know that there’s hope out there and they can access those services and get better going through recovery.”

If you are interested in the series and were not able to attend today’s meetings, the Louisiana Department of Health will have the slides posted on their website at lhdlisten@la.gov.