OCS quarterback Hunter Herring receives football offer from UL and commits the same week

I talked with OCS quarterback Hunter Herring last week and he had some big news to share.

“I got the call late yesterday afternoon and I talked to coach sale.. He is from Neville actually. Earlier that afternoon he was just following up and told me to be patient and all that. Well that’s good news. Got a call that afternoon, I didn’t have the number saved, but it was coach Leger. He is the wide receiver coach at UL. He told me about the zoom meeting he wanted me on Friday. And secondly we just want to extend you a full scholarship, and I was like wow”, said herring

Herring getting this offer from Louisiana Lafayette has changed his perspective on playing baseball in the future. As a matter of fact, he made a big decision last week.

“I’ve always been baseball. I grew up playing baseball. I liked football. But it was like awe baseball. Well after last season, kind of opened my eyes a little bit. Winning is fun, but its just something about football. But I actually made the decision today that I was going to be 100 percent into football from here on out so”, said Herring.

