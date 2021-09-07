Oakdale man dies in fiery Evangeline Parish crash after hitting 18-wheeler’s fuel tank

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Oakdale man is dead after Louisiana State Police say his SUV struck a fuel tank of an 18-wheeler, engulfing both vehicles in flames.

Luke A. Fontenot, 19, of Oakdale, was traveling east on La. 106 between Oakdale and Pine Prairie shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, according to Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen. Fontenot’s 2013 Nissan Rogue struck an 18-wheeler, which was pulling a logging trailer.

The 18-wheeler was backing into a worksite on the north side of La. 106 when Fontenot’s vehicle struck the passenger side diesel tank. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames. Fontenot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Gossen. Because of the fire, it wasn’t immediately clear if either was buckled up.

“The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment,” said Gossen. “He also showed no signs of impairment and submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.”