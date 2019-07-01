Oak Grove woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking nearly 100% pure methamphetamine

(7/1/19) SHREVEPORT, La. — An Oak Grove woman charged with trafficking 98% pure methamphetamine has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison today.

According to a press release, 28-year-old Sedonnia Axl Lee Bass was also sentenced to an additional 15 months in prison for violating her supervised release conditions related to a previous conviction stemming from a federal drug charge in the Middle District of Florida.

SHREVEPORT, La. – An Oak Grove woman who trafficked methamphetamine was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, which tested to be 98% pure, announced U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.

United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty also sentenced Sedonnia Axl Lee Bass, 28, during a revocation hearing to serve an additional 15 months in prison, to run consecutive with the 10-year sentence, for violating her supervised release conditions related to a previous conviction stemming from a federal drug charge in the Middle District of Florida.

West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call on November 25, 2018, at an Oak Grove residence and made contact with Bass, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway. Bass told the deputy that she had not seen the altercation and would not say why she was there. While talking with Bass, the officer noticed that she was trying to conceal something near the center console.

A search of the car revealed a black bag containing small baggies, a scale, a spoon and a pink glass-smoking pipe wrapped in a handkerchief on the floorboard area of the driver’s side. The deputy also found a clear plastic bag between the center console and the driver’s seat containing 117.0549 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine. Bass admitted that the methamphetamine found in the vehicle belonged to her and stated that she sold methamphetamine in and around the Oak Grove area.

When Bass identified herself, the deputy recognized her name and knew that she had active arrest warrants and placed her under arrest. At the time of her arrest, Bass was on supervised release for a previous drug conviction in the Middle District of Florida, where she received a sentence on March 25, 2010, of 120 months in federal prison and 60 months of supervised release following her confinement, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The DEA, West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office and Oak Grove Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille M. Gilreath prosecuted the case.

