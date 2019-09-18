Oak Grove residents split on alcohol sales ahead of the Oct. 12th ballot

Those who want to pour, buy, or sell alcohol in the town of Oak Grove currently can’t. West Carroll Parish is the only parish in Region 5 that is completely dry.

“Everything that they’re already afraid of is probably already here anyway,” said Oak Grove resident Lena Collins.

However, all that may change come October 12th, as five propositions are on the ballot. If passed residents will be able to buy, sell and drink alcohol in town.

“My belief is that democracy is the will of the people and the citizens of the town of Oak Grove will decide how they would like to proceed,” Mayor of Oak Grove, Adam Holland stated.

Several locals say off-camera that there is a fear of heightened crime, alcohol-related injuries and easier access for people underage. Collins says those things already exist and the revenue that would be made could help to crack down on crime.

Mayor Adam holland says the choice is yours and all he advises is for people to make informed decisions.

“Look into how it has affected other communities whether in a positive way or a negative way.”