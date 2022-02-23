OAK GROVE (KTVE/KARD)— On Monday February, 22, 2022 the Oak Grove Police Department took to social media to address their growing concern of teens using air-soft weapons. In that post, police say over the weekend children fired Orbeez Guns at vehicles at a local business, causing minor damage.

According to the post, the main message is for parents to be aware that this type of behavior can result in their teenage child being arrested for Assault of Damage to Property, or possibly face injuries playing with the air-soft weapons.

See the full Facebook post below.