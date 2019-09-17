Oak Grove is set to be featured on international podcast

OAK GROVE, LA (9/17/19) Exciting things will be happening for the town of oak grove as they have been invited to to be featured in “Small Towns” podcast, which reaches an international audience.

They have been selected from a pool of eight that shrunk to five, submitted by Mayor Hollad.

It will also include some highlights from surrounding cities and towns such as Tallulah and Lake Providence.

The goal is to share more about small town life; everything from the good times to the struggles.

“Hopefully hearing the stories of how we have done things here in Oak Grove will be beneficial to other communities. Or possibly get the word out there to get more visitors or potential investors or folks who want to relocate to our community” says Mayor Holland.

Now some of the locales to be featured on the podcast will be the Fiske Theatre, The Legion Hut here in Oak Grove City Park, to even the Johnny’s Pizza Hut which used to be an old rail road house. And residents are very excited about it.

“We need some recognition to show what Oak Grove is all about. You know, sometime people come through here and they don’t get an opportunity to know what it’s really all about” says Lenard William, Oak Grove City Park Supervisor and resident.

“I think it’s exciting. Anytime we can let somebody know about our area. We’re proud of it, we know what’s here and this way it lets other people know. And sometime we have a tendency to take it for granted so it’s going to be kind of nice to look at it through other people’s eyes as well so we’re excited about it” says Irene Robinson, President of KWCL Radio and resident.