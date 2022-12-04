HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was a rematch Oak Grove were excited to have in the playoffs as they face-off the Haynesville Golden-Tornado.

Oak Grove looking to make a statement after losing to the Golden-Tornado 28-21 back in early October.

Since then, for the last six games Oak Grove’s defense has limited their opponents to 10 points or less.

In last week’s win in the LHSAA Quarterfinals Oak Grove took down No. 1 seed Kentwood. The Tigers held the Kangaroos to their lowest point total of 14, since falling 14 to six to Amite in late September.

Oak Grove kicked off the semi-final game forcing a fumble to Haynesville offense and recovers the ball for a 1st and 10.

The Tigers taking it’s turn on offense and after a couple drives down, Oak Grove gets on the board and lead with 7-0 in the first quarter.

Oak Grove scores five touchdowns later in the first half, while limiting Haynesville to no score.

Then in the second half, Haynesville on the receiving end and Golden-Tornado Alonzo Jackson rushes off the kick return. Jackson would rush all the way into the endzone to get Hayneville first touchdown on the boards, to kick off the third quarter.

Oak Grove would score another touchdown and Haynesville time on the clock was not in their favor as the clock expired and Oak Grove with the comeback victory and would defeat Haynesville 48-7.

The Tigers advances to the Class 1A State Championships taking place Thursday, Dec. 8th at 3 p.m. inside the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.