Oak Grove decides to reopen most of its businesses

OAK GROVE, LA (04/28/20) “Regulations for NOLA are not necessarily right for NELA” Mayor Adam Holland of Oak Grove said. He decided last week to reopen as many businesses as possible while following the law.

“Last week, many of our small business owners came to me and said ‘we’re dying'” Holland said.

He quickly came up with a solution. He says social distancing has always been a way of life in Oak Grove.

“The numbers of West Carroll parish have been, have maintained at 2, the state website says 4 but it’s actually 2. So we began studying the law and looking at ways to allow these businesses to reopen” Holland said.

Within the law, the town was coming up with small and creative ways to keep the economy flowing.

But a recent Safe Shop Policy, approved by Governor John Bell Edwards, caught Holland’s eye.

“And then when mayor Guillory in Lafayette came out with his revision, to this policy, we jumped on board with him” Holland said.

80% of the town’s businesses fall under a reopening grey area. He says it’s necessary, as businesses haven’t received much, if any, Coronavirus related assistance.

“If you want to open, open! Be smart, wear a mask when you’re dealing with the public, and limit your numbers to 10 folks in your store at one time. And it’s been very successful” Holland said.

But some businesses will remained closed. “Salons, Gyms and the Movie Theatre” Holland said.

“We’ve been pretty steady, I mean, business isnt back up to normal numbers but we are just thankful that our local customers are still shopping with us” said Rebecca Kovac Elliot, Owner of Delta Designs.

Small businesses have been happy to reopen, even at a limited capacity.

“We’ve been working on reduced hours but we’re looking forward to opening back up full time with graduation and Mother’s Day right around the corner”

Mayor Holland says that even with the extension of the stay-at-home order, the town will continue to run as it is currently. He also says if cases quickly increase, he will reconsider closures.