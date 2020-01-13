O NO: Raising Cane’s reports thefts of Coach O cardboard cutouts at multiple locations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With LSU fanship at a fever pitch due to the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Raising Cane’s restaurants are reporting thefts of Coach O standees at multiple locations.

LSU head football coach Ed “Coach O” Orgeron has been a spokesperson for the restaurant for the last three years, according to the restaurant’s public relations firm, Champion. Store locations have had cardboard cutouts of the coach on display.

Store surveillance footage shows, however, that some people’s desire for LSU merchandise has led to outright theft of the standees.

“Cane’s loves that their customers love Coach O as much as they do and appreciate the excitement (even if it means a few missing marketing items),” stated the company in a press release.

The partnership between Orgeron and the company, which began in 2017, features Coach O in Raising Cane’s commercials, billboards, social media and more.