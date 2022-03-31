JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. – A survey team found damage in Johnson County consistent with a tornado following the storms Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In a social post, staff with the NWS Little Rock office said the damage is consistent with an EF-1 tornado.

The NWS office in Tulsa on Wednesday upgraded the Springdale Tornado that damaged buildings including a school to an EF-3 after first assessing it to be an EF-2.

The storm report noted that the survey team saw damage in the area around Harmony, including trees toppled and a chicken coop that had pieces of tin pulled from it.

This story will be updated as the NWS continue their evaluation.