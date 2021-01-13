Nursing homes get first doses of vaccine; Hear from one resident who says it’s a sign of hope to see family again

UNION PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) — 18 nursing home and rehabilitation centers throughout Louisiana and Texas are owned by Paramount Healthcare Consultants, and this month they’re finally rolling out the vaccine to residents.

One resident who lives at Arbor Lake Nursing Center says it’s a blessing to have received the first dose and she can’t wait to get the second one.

“The vaccine is very important and Im waiting on the second one—I’m gonna be first on the second one,” said Billie Crow, Resident at Arbor Lake.

Crow has been at Arbor Lake throughout the entire pandemic. Alone. Seeing her family through a window.

“I look out the door at them, but that’s the only way I can see them,” said Crow.

But after taking the vaccine, there’s hope to see her family in the future.

“I’ll be glad to be opened back up. Cause we’ve had to stay inside…of course we have a little meeting place over there we can be with our families, but other than that. I dont want it and I stay in my room pretty much,” said Crow.

“Well for us it means that we’re hopefully one step closer to our residents being able to socialize again and for me it means I’m once step closer to being able to hug my mom again,” said Paul Ford, Chaplain and Employee Liaison Paramount Healthcare Consultants.

Ford says they’ve already given out the first doses of the vaccine to the residents who want it who live at the nursing and rehabilitation centers they own and the second dose should be coming very soon.

Billie Crow says when she took the first dose of the vaccine, she didn’t seem to have any symptoms other than a sore arm.

Paul ford with Paramount Healthcare also says the response from all of the centers they own has been positive with a small amount of residents actually having any side effects at all.