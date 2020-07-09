Nurse draws 18-month sentence in health scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Federal authorities in Mississippi say a nurse has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison for her role in a health care fraud scheme. A U.S. Justice Department news release says 37-year-old Fallon Page was sentenced Wednesday in Hattiesburg. Prosecutors said Page was part of a scheme to perform sham medical exams of insured people so a doctor could prescribe unneeded, expensive compound medications. The doctor was sentenced to four years in prison in connection with the case last month. Page has also been ordered to pay a $9,500 monetary judgement in the case.
