NSPO: Inmate found dead inside of Natchitoches Parish prison

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate whose body was found inside a cell early Thursday morning.

According to NPSO, 38-year-old Vernell Brooks was found unresponsive by correction officers at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center around 12:52 a.m. between routine monitoring.

When officers found Brooks, they immediately notified first responders from NRMC, NFD, and NPDC Medical Staff and started doing CPR. Brooks was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

NPSO says an autopsy was then ordered to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators from the Corrections and Criminal Investigations Bureaus, along with Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office, are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Brooks’s death.