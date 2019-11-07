NOVA Work Force Institute holds job fair in Monroe Thursday, November 7

(11/7/19) — Are you looking for employment? You can find a new job in no time as the NOVA Work Force Institute is holding a massive job fair today in Monroe!

Juanita Woods and Temika Loyd-Cooks sit down with us to tell us all about the event. The goal is to find locals jobs with fair wages. If you’re interested in attending the job fair, it’s happening from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Ouachita Grand Plaza in Monroe. The address is 501 S. Grand St.

For more information, you can visit http://monroehousing.com/ or call 318-388-1800.