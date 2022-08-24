MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Nova of Northeast Louisiana held its sixth annual luncheon on August, 24. The luncheon is a way share the success with the community.

Nova is a workforce institute that specializes in helping citizens of the area go through school and become successful in the workforce.

Paul West the Executive Director of Nova said, “Today is a great celebration, it’s our annual update to the community but it’s our way to think all the many partners that have invested in, and supported us over the years and to hear two fabulous stories of individuals that have come through our program.”

Anyone interested in the program can click the link to go to Nova’s website.

NOVA NELA – Navigating a New Future