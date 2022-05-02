FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. News and World Report has released its annual public high school rankings, and the Northwest Arkansas area dominates the top of the list.

According to the report, four of the top five public high schools in The Natural State are in Northwest Arkansas, with Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville taking the top spot.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready to go to college, and seniors need to earn a qualifying score in at least one AP or IB exam.

Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40 percent of the score, while another 30 percent includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

The top 10 public high schools in Arkansas for 2022 are:

Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy High School, Bentonville Bentonville High School, Bentonville Lisa Academy North High Charter School, Sherwood Rogers New Technology High School, Rogers Greenbrier High School, Greenbrier Fayetteville High School East, Fayetteville Bentonville West High School, Centerton Bismarck High School, Bismarck Maumelle Charter High School, Maumelle

The entire report is available here.