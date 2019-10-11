Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery receives national operational award

RAYVILLE, LA (10/10/19) Along highway 425 in Rayville is a resting place for those who have sacrificed for our country.

While veteran’s cemeteries are already held to a high standard, one in the ArkLaMiss holds an honor that goes beyond parish and state lines. Nationally; earning a distinction that over one hundred cemeteries across the country are eligible for.

Only one award is given at a time. The Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery received the National Operational Excellence Award Thursday. There are several boxes a cemetery must for this honor.

Randy Reeves, Veterans Affairs Under Secretary of Memorial Affairs says “those standards have to do with customer service, they have to do with the appearance of the cemetery and how they do cemetery operations among a number of other standards that they must actually meet and exceed.”

Each cemetery is scored and the numbers head to Washington where the decision is made to honor those who go above and beyond giving back to our veterans.

Joey Strickland, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary says “we’re able to provide a world class service for our veterans and their loved ones when their last days on earth are over with. To honor their service and their sacrifice and to inter them with the dignity that they’ve earned. And to have this in Northeast Louisiana where I grew up its just, my heart is so full I can’t really express it.”