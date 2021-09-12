Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association eager to start youth season, but short on coaches

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association is ready to kick off the season of

recreational soccer for players ages 4 through 14 in Northeast Louisiana but are short on volunteer coaches for their teams. They are seeking the public’s help in filling around 15 volunteer coaching positions.

In a press release issued in August of this year, the NLSA says it is important to keep kids motivated and active at this time and that recreational soccer provides a safe and fun way for kids to get outside, engaged and develop valuable skills. They also said they follow CDC recommendations and soccer is shown to be one of the safest team sports.

“Whether we’re introducing the sport to the young ones with our “Little Kickers” program, or helping improve skills and techniques with the older kids, we want the experience for each player to be enjoyable,” says Nick Artigue, Director of Recreational at NELSA.

The organization is asking that if you or anyone you may know would like to play a special part in the success of the youth soccer program this season to contact krista@nelsa.org or Joy@nelsa.org.

The Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association is a registered 501(3)c Not-For-Profit Corporation. NELSA has been in existence since 1980 and currently has over 700 children participating in youth soccer.