Northeast Louisiana Food Bank implements changes to stay open and keep volunteers healthy

MONROE, La (03/16/20) — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana always puts the health and safety of their volunteers and partners first; And since the spread of coronavirus, they’ve only worked harder to improve safety.

“2 weeks ago we started implementing increased sanitation practices and we just kept ramping those up,” said Jean Toth, Director of NELA Food Bank.

But it’s not just improving sanitation practices to keep the food bank running.

“We have implemented some changes so all of the volunteers are social distancing, they’re washing their hands, they’re gloving up, and we’ve created more space in the volunteer area,” said Toth.

The food bank says despite having to make immense changes, they’re ready to stay open and serve the community as much as possible.

“We are doing everything that we possibly can as a food bank cause we need our volunteers. So we need the volunteers to be safe, to come to the food bank and to help us here fulfill our mission,” said Toth.

That mission is to provide food, hope, and dignity to a community struggling with hunger. While the food bank doesn’t have volunteer groups every day, they say they’ll work with their volunteers to box up food when necessary.

“We open volunteer groups as we need them and so if people want to know if there are volunteer activities, they can go to our Facebook or call the food bank, and as we need help, we will post it,” said Toth. For more information about the food bank, the link to their website is here.