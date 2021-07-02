Northeast Louisiana Children’s museum to relocate to Forsythe Park

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum has been a part of the community for more than two decades, now city leaders are working on an upgrade.

“We are super excited to be working with the City of Monroe to create a new children’s museum where we originally wanted to go and that’s in Forsythe Park,” Melissa Saye, Director of Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, said.

The Children’s Museum is a place where kids can go from one profession to another.

“I have been playing in the doctor’s office,” Londyn, a visitor, said.

“I’ve been playing firefighter and sliding down the pole and playing President,” Annabelle, a visitor, said.

All while learning about the professions through interactive activities.

“They also have a box for tools and you can open it up,” Conor, a visitor, said.

“I really like the kitchen because I kind of like pretending to cook, but I really do cook so it’s just like so much fun,” Savannah, a visitor said.

The new location will have exhibits just like these and more. They will also be incorporating the history of Northeast Louisiana into the museum. Right now engineers are preparing to fill in the old pool where the new building will soon stand.

“We’ll be following up as quickly as we can once the pool is filled in to to start the initial design and we are hoping it’s not going to take too long,” Saye said.

Parents said the new location would be great for the community.

“Anytime that we can have something that’s modern and up to date for the kids in Monroe I think that will be beneficial for sure,” Nichole Chrim, Annabelle’s grandmother, said.

Kids say they are excited to see what activities will come with the new and improved museum.

“Cause there’s so many cool things here,” Annabelle said.

It’s not something that can happen overnight. According to museum leaders, a project like this could take 5 to 7 years to complete. In the meantime, they will be raising funds in hopes of speeding up the process.