MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum has invited the public to come see what they say is the World’s Biggest Chocolate Bunny. The museum has planed the 2022 Easter Village events to start on April 9 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., and on various time slots on the 10th, 15th, and 16th of April.

The Organization is offering an Easter Bunny for a special bunny and me breakfast which includes playtime at Easter Village and a ‘chick-couterie’ box. Tickets are required for all attendees ages 2-years-old and up. There is a limit of 100 tickets for this event and they are $15.

According to the museum, the Easter Bunny will be hopping in from April 9th through April 16th. They said that the event would be another great opportunity to make family memories. The museum is offering a variety of activities including their version of the White House egg roll, cookie ‘deggorating’, a bunny patch, and Easter Bunny visits.

Tickets are $10 per person for everyone 2-years-old and older. Field trips are $5 per student and can be scheduled April 9th through April 16th by calling (318)-361-9611.

Event activities include:

‘DEGGorate’ cookies

An ‘EGGperiment’ visit with The Easter Bunny and more.

For more information or to purchase a ticket visit their website.