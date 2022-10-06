WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council is hosting its third annual ARTvent. ARTvent features 12 days of prizes in support of the arts. Beginning December 1st, the Art council will be drawing for a total of 12 prizes over 12 consecutive days. These prizes will be given to 12 winners.

According to a release, there is over $25,000 worth of prizes, with each prize worth at least $900. Awards include limited edition artwork, a special multi-course catered dinner with entertainment, flowers for a year, theatre tickets, dinner gift cards, a living room furniture group, 2023 ULM football tickets, and more.

Tickets are on sale now for $50 and can be purchased by visiting www.nelaarts.org or contacting 318-396-6717 or 318-397-6754. Participants must be 21 years of age. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council, its programs, and its services.



