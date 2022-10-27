WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host a prescription drug take-back event Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM to 2 PM. The drop-off locations will be throughout Northeast Louisiana.

NEDHSA will accept pills, patches, and liquids. However, needles, sharp, or aerosols are not accepted. This event is free and confidential. It allows the NEDHSA’s Opioid Misuse and Abuse Prevention program team to educate the community on the risk of abuse of over-the-counter and prescribed medications if left unsecured at home.

NEDHSA will have teams stationed at the following locations:

Super 1 Foods, 2211 E. Madison Ave., Bastrop, LA 71220

Spring Market, 120 Legends Ave., Grambling, LA 71245 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Brookshire’s 1801 North 18th St., Monroe, LA 71201

Individuals can also dispose prescription drugs at the following locations:

East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office 400 First Street, Lake Providence, LA 71245

Grambling Police Department 2045 W Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Grambling, LA 71245

Tallulah Police Department 500 East Green Street, Tallulah, LA 71282

Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office 212 Hancock Street, St Joseph, LA 71366

Monroe Police Department 700 Wood St., Monroe, LA 71201

ULM Police Department Filhiol Hall 3811 DeSiard St, Monroe, LA 71209

Richwood Municipal Building 2710 Martin Luther King Drive, Richwood, LA 71202

Jonesboro Police Department 100 Fourth Street, Jonesboro, LA 71251