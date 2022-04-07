MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — People will get a chance to experience ‘JiggAerobics’ at a Health and fitness event hosted by the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority or (NEDHSA). The organization scheduled the event for 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Forsythe Park.

According to NEDHSA this is the third JiggAerobics event and is part of its #getfitHSA initiative that supports their integrated care model to increase access to healthy activities and inform communities about staying fit and active.

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said this event provides a fun and upbeat activity for individuals of all ages and fitness levels. Additionally, he said it exposes regional citizens to “valuable information concerning the importance of personal wellness and holistic mental, physical, and spiritual health”.

“We know physical fitness plays a critical role in positive health outcomes. So, when we combine our physical fitness initiatives with our prosocial mental health and primary healthcare mitigation strategies, we can expect to see overall regional population health improvements,” Dr. Sizer said. “By hosting events like JiggAerobics, we are providing an opportunity for citizens of Northeast Louisiana to further learn about the interconnectedness of their mental health, physical health, and spiritual well-being.”

According to Dr. Sizer, data shows that heart disease, obesity, and other physical illnesses are correlated with various forms of trauma, stress, and mental illness.

JiggAerobics will be led by LaDonte Lotts, better known as “Mr. Get Right.” Lotts founded JiggAerobics as a dance-based fitness program that fuses “jigging,” an energetic Louisiana dance style, with Lotts’ own personal dance moves and numerous plyometric exercises. Lotts said he’s had some great opportunities throughout the state and country hosting JiggAerobics events and is excited to be back in Northeast Louisiana.

“JiggAerobics has provided me with an amazing opportunity to bring physical and mental wellness to every person I encounter,” Lotts said. “Your health is your wealth, and I want you to invest wisely.”

Dr. Sizer said finding innovative ways to help solve significant societal problems is at the heart of what they do.

“We consistently work to understand the unique health care needs of the citizens of northeast Louisiana. And once we understand the needs and wishes of the people, we actively put programs and services in place to help meet people where they are,” Dr. Sizer said.

You can register for Jiggaerobics at https://nedhsa_jiggaerobics_2022.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact DeRon Talley at (318)-237-9973 or email deron.talley@la.gov.