Northeast Delta Human Services Authority hosts 2019 Opioid Summit at ULM

The summit aims to educate the community about opioid addiction, offering ways we can help those who are struggling

MONROE, La. (9/24/19)– Today’s Opioid Summit hosted by Northeast Delta Human Services Authority is addressing both the realities and the solutions to the ever-growing opioid crisis in our state and in our country.

Hundreds of people are scheduled to attend the event here at ULM’s Bayou Pointe. From doctors to pharmacists to students studying mental health, the summit is addressing people of all walks of life about the dangers of opioid addiction and how we can work together as a society to address the problem.

Dr. Avius Carroll, director of prevention and wellness with Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, says this summit is just the first step, and that outreach is a priority.

“Our executive director Dr. Sizer is very committed to making sure that this information is out and that the community has access to it, which is why the summit is not our last step. We’re going to be doing more in the communities to make sure we spread this information as widely as possible,” said Dr. Carroll.

Health and criminal justice workers will be present at today’s summit to collaborate on how to address this complex issue that’s plaguing our state and nation. There will also be nearly a dozen speakers at the event with some expected to share their own stories about their struggles with opioid addiction.