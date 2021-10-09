North Monroe Baptist Church held their 8th annual “Run for the Battle” 5k/10k

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – One hundred and forty runners participated in this ‘Global Mission’. The North Monroe Baptist Church is also involved with thirteen countries around the world which they are currently actively doing work to reach people for Jesus Christ .

This is their 1st year collaborating with ‘Harvest Block Party’ and that included live music, petting zoo, and horses for the kids.

Director of North America Missions and Online Ministries, Wendy Driedger, says all proceeds go to international missions to help people abroad.

“It’s such a blessing, I mean, just to see lives changed and transformed through it, you know.

Just being able to help and serve our community and people around the world with events like this is what really helps us be able to do that” Says Driedger.

The church’s future missions will be in Rwanda, Uganda, Dominican republic and Peru just to name a few.