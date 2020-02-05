North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild show coming to Ruston

The event, put on by the North Louisiana Quilters' Guild, will display over 300 handmade quilts

RUSTON, La. (2/5/2020) — The North Louisiana Quilters’ Guild is holding their 2020 Quilt Show at the Ruston Civic Center this year. There will be more than 300 handmade quilts on display, including vintage quilts and donation quilts that will be distributed to those in need in the community.

This year’s raffle quilt is a beautiful, handmade LSU tigers quilt and tickets are on sale for just a dollar each. The drawing for the winner will be February 22nd at 3 p.m.

The 2020 Quilt Show is happening February 21-22 at the Ruston Civic Center and tickets are $7 at the door. In addition to the quilt displays, there will also be demonstrations, vendors, a children’s section and door prizes.