North Louisiana Military Museum honors fallen heroes with Dog Tags

Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Kiwanis Club in Ruston is working to help the North Louisiana Military Museum . It’s all part of the club’s efforts to help keep the building running.

While making sure the memories of those honored throughout the museum are kept alive.

The director of the North Louisiana Military Museum says they will still be open to the public to continue honoring our fallen heroes.

“I refuse to ease history here at this museum. but it means a lot to me to honor people who served. And that’s what we’re trying to do here in any aspect. Says director of North Louisiana Military Museum, Ernie Stevens.

These dog tags are how the North Louisiana Military Museum keeps the memory of local fallen heroes alive.

“I didn’t know how well it would be received, but it was received very well. They came in yesterday, a lot of them.” Says Stevens.

On each one you’ll find a veteran’s name, their branch, and what war they fought in.

“Whether was at the national guard, never deployed, or anything, that’s a way,

our way of honouring veterans who did serve. You know, it could be anybody. Says Stevens.

“Say if you had a family member and even if you had a friend that you knew was in the service, you could get a tag and we will put it out there.”

There are six posts throughout the museum’s garden with more than nine hundred dog tags.

Their goal is to have one thousand by November.

“I’ve had people coming in and saying ‘I didn’t expect this. This whole building is kind of nondescript for me, from the outside, but when you come in it’s literally packed with historic items, and displays, and things that are interesting. And they will come in, be surprised and stay a long time.” Says Stevens.

The dog tags are ten dollars each and the donation then goes back to the museum to restore displays or building upkeep.

Stevens says their main mission is to continue to keep the history alive for the generations to come…

“You know what I like?I like when a little boy walks in with his graspop holding his hand, and his grandfather is pointing out things to him.” Says Stevens

Stevens says there’s not such a thing as altering history, so they’re already planning to expand the museum sometime next year.