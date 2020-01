WEST MONROE, La. (01/09/2020)-- More than 5.8 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's. About 82,000 of those cases are here in Louisiana. Experts say as the population increases, these numbers are expected to rise. Gale Baldree's husband was diagnosed with dementia about 10 years ago. Since then she has taken on the role as his caregiver.

"I'm an art teacher, at 79 I just retired," Baldree said. "One of the reasons I retired is I wanted to be at home with him. I'm doing everything I can. I love him."