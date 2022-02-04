MONREO, La. (KTVE/KARD)– This year is the 2nd Annual North Delta Boat and Outdoor Show. It’s Northeast Louisiana’s largest selection of boats, atv’s, side-by-sides, RV’s, motorcycles, four-wheelers, stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, sporting goods. After the boat show was canceled last year due to the pandemic, it’s now back and bigger then ever. The North Delta Boating and Outdoor show will be at the Monroe Civic Center. February 4-6, 2022. This year featuring the Major League Fishing Fest with games, angler meet and greets. Also multiple local dealers and outdoor businesses will be there with displays. This event is free to the public, to enjoy all weekend long.