North Delta Boat and Outdoor Show kicks off today!

WEST MONROE, La. (1/24/2020) — Opening day is finally here for the North Delta Boat & Outdoor Show! It kicks off at noon at the Monroe Civic center and there will be plenty of boats and other outdoor gear to explore!

You can check out the largest selection of Fishing Boats, Pontoon Boats, Wake Boats ATV’s, Side-By-Sides, RV’s and more!

This is a buying event with financing available on site and all local dealers will be there.

Dustan Ballance with Ludwig Marine stops by to tell us all about the highly anticipated event.

The show will run throughout the weekend and it’s $5 at the door. Friday hours are noon-7pm, Saturday 9 am – 7pm and Sunday noon-5pm.