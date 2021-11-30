NOPD searching for pair potentially from Baton Rouge as ‘persons of interest’ in 2012 homicide case

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two individuals who they believe are from Baton Rouge.

Detectives with the NOPD Homicide Unit would like to speak with 30-year-old Richard Chambers and 64-year-old Joyce Whitfield.

Chambers and Whitfield are considered persons of interest “in the ongoing investigation of the homicide of Bruce Cucchiara on April 24, 2012 in the 4500 block of Papania Dr.,” according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD is stressing that neither individual is facing criminal charges.

Law enforcement believes that the duo have information that could help with this investigation.

If you know where either Chambers or Whitfield are located, please call NOPD Homicide Unit Cold Case Det. Ryan Aucoin at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.