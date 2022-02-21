NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the 3900 block of Dublin Street at Costco on Sunday evening.

Second District officers responded to a call at 7:03 p.m. of a shooting in the Hollygrove area and upon their arrival, the officers located a 44-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body.

Emergency Medical Services technicians pronounced the man dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. The shooter was taken to NOPD headquarters for questioning.

According to the address provided by the NOPD, this would be in the same vicinity as a carjacking two weeks ago in which a woman was dragged and knocked unconscious while she was fueling her vehicle in the Costco gas station.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

