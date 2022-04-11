NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is wanted in New Orleans after police say she fired shots at someone from inside an SUV.

NOPD reports 42-year-old Brande Renee Duke is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Sunday, April 10 in Lower Algiers.

According to NOPD, detectives learned Duke was driving in the 200 block of Maumus Avenue in a white SUV. Police say the car was towing a rusted trailer filled with tree debris and had “Happy Birthday” written on its windows and rear windshield.

Duke was reportedly armed with a revolver and fired shots at someone, then drove away. The victim was not injured.

Details of why shots were fired were unclear.

NOPD says an arrest warrant has been issued for Duke, who will face charges that include assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons.

Anyone who knows where Duke is or has any additional information about the shooting is urged to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.