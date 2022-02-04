(AP) — What started with a simple invitation to a few homeless people to watch the Super Bowl together in New York City has turned into quite a party. And it just keeps growing. Super Soul Party is a nonprofit started by filmmaker and social media influencer Meir Kay. The group will have Super Bowl parties in 35 cities when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet Feb. 13. Parties will be held in sites from Washington to Los Angeles, from Bozeman, Montana, to New Orleans. Kay says he was inspired by a homeless man just wanting to talk to someone.