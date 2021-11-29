NOFD fights French Quarter dumpster fire

NOFD fights French Quarter dumpster fire (Photo: NOFD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department successfully fought off a One-alarm fire on the edge of the French Quarter at noon on Monday.

According to an NOFD report, 10 companies and 26 personnel responded to a 911 call at 11:58 a.m. regarding three dumpsters ablaze and spreading to a high-voltage substation and surrounding trees.

The fire was quickly extinguished by 12:10 p.m. without damaging the exposed building.

There were no firefighter injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

By the Numbers

  • Call Received: 11:58 am
  • Dispatched: 11:58 am
  • Arrival: 12:02 pm
  • Under Control: 12:10 pm
  • NOFD Units: 10
  • NOFD Personnel: 26
  • Injuries: None Reported
  • Cause: Under Investigation

