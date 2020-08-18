No ruling yet from federal judge on second class-action lawsuit against governor’s restrictions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A U.S. District Court has not yet made a decision on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ health safety restrictions that are being challenged in a class-action lawsuit by plaintiffs, which include local bar owners.
U.S. Western District Court Judge Robert Summerhays heard testimony Monday for and against the state’s order, which closed bars and limited capacity in restaurants.
Edwards testified in Lafayette on Monday in support of the state’s Phase 2 measures. Court adjured for the day shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Earlier that day, a New Orleans federal judge sided with the governor in a separate, similar lawsuit.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Who can vote by mail? 77% of voters eligible this fall
- 3 producers exit ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ amid allegations of dysfunctional workplace
- 2 more insurance companies lower rates in Louisiana
- Sen. Kennedy urges Gov. Edwards to label places of worship as “essential” and rescind capacity cap
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires in the West; DNC Day 1 Wrap