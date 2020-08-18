No ruling yet from federal judge on second class-action lawsuit against governor’s restrictions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A U.S. District Court has not yet made a decision on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ health safety restrictions that are being challenged in a class-action lawsuit by plaintiffs, which include local bar owners.

U.S. Western District Court Judge Robert Summerhays heard testimony Monday for and against the state’s order, which closed bars and limited capacity in restaurants.

Edwards testified in Lafayette on Monday in support of the state’s Phase 2 measures. Court adjured for the day shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Earlier that day, a New Orleans federal judge sided with the governor in a separate, similar lawsuit.